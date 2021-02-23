Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Events

Romanian Design Week: Bucharest to host new edition in June

23 February 2021
The ninth edition of Romanian Design Week is scheduled to take place between June 4 and June 13, the organizers of the event announced.

The festival’s online and offline program will bring together organizations, designers, initiatives, and events focused on the contribution of the creative industries to society.

Combinatul Fondului Plastic will be the main venue of the festival and host several exhibitions in this year’s program. At the same time, a selection of the best design projects of the past year will be showcased in an exhibition designed by Attila Kim Architects at SENAT Gallery.

Another exhibition in the program, Rethinking Plastic, will highlight a series of innovative and sustainable items made out of recycled plastic by designers and companies from all over the world. 

For the second year in a row, a series of international design exhibitions will be presented in the Design Flags program, aiming to encourage the dialogue between the local and international markets.

The festival will celebrate creative communities and local hubs in the Design GO program, encompassing numerous satellite events and design routes in Bucharest.  

Furthermore, the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) will host an exhibition looking at the evolution of contemporary object-oriented design in Romania. 

