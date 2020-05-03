Romanian Design Week adds section for children

This year’s edition of the Romanian Design Week will feature a section for children, named Kids Love Design.

The section will cover an exhibition that doubles as a playground, a design fair, guided tours, and various workshops.

The design and illustration exhibition will open at Mezanin, inside Universul Palace, between May 16 and May 24. It will be set up as a playground, where the young visitors can test Romanian products dedicated to children. It will include toys, slides and houses meant to encourage the children’s adventure spirit.

Kids Love Design will also include a fair with products for children. The fair will open at AWE, also at Universul Palace, between May 23 and May 24. Visitors will be able to buy here books, clothing items, accessories and toys.

Furthermore, children will be able to attend a beekeeping workshop, organized by the Cişmigiu Civic Initiative Group, dada drawing and origami workshops, design workshops, and guided tours organized by the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) and by De-a arhitectura. A workshop on recycling, organized by the Museum of Recent Art will also be available.

(Photo: Shutterstock)