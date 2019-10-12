Romanian Design Week will focus on topic of change at 2020 edition

The 2020 edition of the Romanian Design Week (RDW) will take place between May 15 and May 24, in Bucharest.

The event will tackle the topic of change, and will “investigate the processes and contexts that generate change, question the role of design in a circular economy, showcase innovative projects, materials and processes and the most relevant examples of experimental, conceptual and inclusive design,” according to a press release from the organizers.

The festival’s main exhibition space will include a series of projects selected by the Romanian Design Week on the chosen topic of the event. The call on this part of the event has been dropped.

The exhibition will encourage the public to explore various facets of sustainability and will also include examples of micro-interventions of community urbanism and social design that have transformed cities, neighborhoods and communities.

Next year, the festival will add new formats such as RDW International, RDW Kids, RDW Films, RDW Professionals, Design Market or Design Districts. The registration for the additional events will open in January 2020.

RDW International will cover several international design exhibitions to encourage the dialog between the local and international markets and help the development of local creative industries.

RDW Kids is dedicated to both children and parents and will cover activities, workshops and events for children, a playground and a fair with products designed for the little ones.

RDW Films will screen architecture and design-themed feature films and documentaries to help increase the audience’s interest in these disciplines.

All the events dedicated to the design industry and professionals will be grouped under the RDW Professionals concept, while creative communities and local hubs will be celebrated at special design tours through the neighborhoods of Bucharest and by reviving the Architecture Night In format, which allows the public to visit their favorite architecture studios and attend cool parties.

Also at the 2020 edition, the festival will host its largest Design Market yet, which will bring together carefully selected design items and stands and micro-stores of local and international brands.

Themed parties and networking opportunities will also be part of the festival’s program.

(Photo: Romanian Design Week Facebook Page)