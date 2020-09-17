Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Romanian companies more willing to hire in September
17 September 2020
Local online recruiting platform eJobs received more than 14,000 new job ads in the first half of September, more than in each of the last six months since the pandemic broke, but also compared to January, February and March before the crisis.

The number of vacancies posted this September is thus almost equal to that of September 2019, when companies were still competing to attract candidates on a tight labor market.

"The recruiters are seasonally more active in September and the autumn months in general. Thus, we were expecting to see an increase in the number of jobs, but not so big. I didn't expect to see bigger figures than in January and February when no one anticipated the pandemic, and the companies were massively hiring," said Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania.

"Although the gap between the vacancies and interested candidates is starting to narrow, we still have a fairly large unbalance between the two [more candidates]. However, the beginning of the month sent a message that the whole market was waiting for, especially the candidates," he added.

Most of the jobs posted in September were in sales (over 4,000 new jobs), followed by the transport/distribution and administrative/logistics sectors. Over 1,600 new positions have been opened in the medical sector and approximately 1,500 in call centers.

Regarding the cities where most jobs are available, Bucharest remains first, significantly above Cluj-Napoca, Brasov, Timisoara, Constanta, Iasi, or Sibiu.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Andrei Chirileasa
09 September 2020
Manpower Group: Companies in Romania to restart hiring in last quarter
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
09 September 2020
Manpower Group: Companies in Romania to restart hiring in last quarter
