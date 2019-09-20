Romania goes up to third place by number of companies in Coface CEE Top 500 ranking

Romania went up to third place by the number of companies included in this year’s edition of the Coface CEE Top 500 ranking, which includes the biggest 500 companies in the Central and Eastern European region.

Romania has 61 companies among the top 500 in this region, up from 56 in 2018. Poland is first, with 175 companies, followed by Hungary, with 71 companies, while the Czech Republic went down to fourth place, with 60 companies.

However, Romania is still fourth in terms of aggregated turnover of the companies included in the ranking (EUR 69.5 bln), behind Czechia (EUR 94.8 bln). The situation is similar for the net profits (EUR 3.2 bln for Romania companies compared to EUR 5.75 bln for Czech ones) and number of employees (231,000 versus 252,000).

“Nevertheless, the turnover growth of Romanian companies was relatively high at 14.3% and net profits went up by 12.7%. On the other hand, Romanian players are still amongst the smaller ones in the ranking, with an average turnover of EUR 996 million,” reads the Coface report.

Romanian companies went up in the CEE Top 500 ranking compared to last year, due to higher turnover growth rates. However, the biggest Romanian company by turnover, car maker Automobile Dacia, is just 13th, also being the only one in top 20.

