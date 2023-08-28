Romanian companies win tender for modernization of Bucharest's main train station

Romania's national railway company CFR announced the winning bid in the public tender for the modernization of Gara de Nord, Bucharest's main train station. The winning association of companies consists of Gdo Mov Impex SRL - Omega Cert Sistem SRL.

The value of the tender, excluding VAT, is RON 419.8 million (EUR 85 million).

The duration for design and execution works is 55 months (9 months for design, 46 months for execution), and the objective warranty period is 60 months.

CFR specified that the first phase of the modernization program for Romania's largest railway station, Gara de Nord Bucuresti (Bucharest North Train Station), includes the rehabilitation of existing spaces in the three sections of the building where railway activities take place, services for passengers are provided, and commercial activities are conducted.

The project aims to consolidate and rehabilitate buildings in the passenger station, including facilities designated for persons with disabilities. It will also rehabilitate historical monuments, create central green spaces and waiting areas, and regenerate the area around Gara de Nord. Handrails, ramps, elevators, and a new ventilation and heating system will also be installed.

"By implementing this important program, the Bucuresti Nord railway station (including its associated buildings) will be modernized in accordance with the technical parameters provided by the current European standards and legislation," CFR SA said in the press release.

(Photo source: Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu)