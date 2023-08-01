Alstom and Linde Gaz place bid to supply H2 trains to Romania

Romania’s railway reform authority AFR received by the July 31 deadline a single bid in the repeated auction organised for contracting at least 12 H2-powered trains under a scheme financed from the Resilience Facility and the national budget, Economica.net reported.

Alstom Transport and Linde Gaz Romania teamed up to get the contract, which may range from RON 2.45bn (EUR 490mn) and RON 4.17bn (EUR 830mn), depending on the actual number of trains ordered and the term agreed for the H2 supply services.

After opening the offer, the commission will start evaluating it under the legal provisions in force and the requirements of the Bidding Documents, ARF representatives also said.

The H2-powered trains will be used for routes under public service contracts, on the non-electrified lines, and contracts awarded to railway transport operators in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 1370/2007 / EC with subsequent amendments and according to Romanian legislation.

