Business

Alstom and Linde Gaz place bid to supply H2 trains to Romania

01 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s railway reform authority AFR received by the July 31 deadline a single bid in the repeated auction organised for contracting at least 12 H2-powered trains under a scheme financed from the Resilience Facility and the national budget, Economica.net reported.

Alstom Transport and Linde Gaz Romania teamed up to get the contract, which may range from RON 2.45bn (EUR 490mn) and RON 4.17bn (EUR 830mn), depending on the actual number of trains ordered and the term agreed for the H2 supply services.

After opening the offer, the commission will start evaluating it under the legal provisions in force and the requirements of the Bidding Documents, ARF representatives also said.

The H2-powered trains will be used for routes under public service contracts, on the non-electrified lines, and contracts awarded to railway transport operators in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 1370/2007 / EC with subsequent amendments and according to Romanian legislation.

(Photo: Scharfsinn86/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

Alstom and Linde Gaz place bid to supply H2 trains to Romania

01 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s railway reform authority AFR received by the July 31 deadline a single bid in the repeated auction organised for contracting at least 12 H2-powered trains under a scheme financed from the Resilience Facility and the national budget, Economica.net reported.

Alstom Transport and Linde Gaz Romania teamed up to get the contract, which may range from RON 2.45bn (EUR 490mn) and RON 4.17bn (EUR 830mn), depending on the actual number of trains ordered and the term agreed for the H2 supply services.

After opening the offer, the commission will start evaluating it under the legal provisions in force and the requirements of the Bidding Documents, ARF representatives also said.

The H2-powered trains will be used for routes under public service contracts, on the non-electrified lines, and contracts awarded to railway transport operators in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 1370/2007 / EC with subsequent amendments and according to Romanian legislation.

(Photo: Scharfsinn86/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges