Study: One-third of Romanian firms face bankruptcy on the short and medium-term

Over 280,000 Romanian companies, representing about a third of all active firms in the country, currently face a high risk of insolvency, according to a study conducted by Termene.ro, a platform that offers updated information in real-time about the financial and legal data of the Romanian companies.

The insolvency risk is average for 27,000 companies, low for 146,000 companies and very low for 223,000 companies.

Separately, 37% of the local companies have reduced their activity and 23% closed operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only 40% of companies have continued their activity at a normal pace.

“Thus, we have the premises to believe that at least one-third of the Romanian companies are prone to bankruptcy in the short and medium-term,” according to the study.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Kenishirotie/Dreamstime.com)