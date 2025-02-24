Romanian citizen liberated in seventh Hamas-Israel hostage exchange

One of the hostages released on Saturday, February 22, by the terrorist organization Hamas also holds Romanian citizenship. The exchange took place before another setback in negotiations and exchanges.

Hostages Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu were released during a staged event in Rafah, and hostages Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, and Omer Wenkert were released in similar conditions in Nuseirat, central Gaza. Hisham al-Sayed was the sixth hostage and was handed over to the Red Cross in a private exchange in Gaza City.

The Romanian citizen is Omer Wenkert, 23 years old. He suffers from an autoimmune disease, colitis, and his family feared that the captors had not provided him with the necessary medication, according to diplomatic sources cited by News.ro.

Wenkert was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023, during Hamas’ attack on Israel. In the moments leading up to his capture, Omer wrote to his parents that he was "scared to death." Hours later, Hamas posted a video of the young man tied to a pickup truck in his underwear. Later, images circulated showing Omer lying on the ground in Gaza.

Omer ended up spending over 500 days in captivity, during which time he lost 30 kilograms.

Liam Or, a hostage released as part of the November deal, told his family that he was held together with Omer, according to Haaretz.

"There was no day or night. A white fluorescent light was on 100 percent of the time. It was always bright, and sometimes there were power outages. It was pitch dark," he testified, adding that the food was extremely scarce.

On Sunday, February 23, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Palestinian prisoners would not be freed "until the release of the next hostages is guaranteed, and without the degrading ceremonies.” He was referencing the spectacles that the terrorist organization puts on with the occasion of every exchange. Hamas is yet to respond to Netanyahu's statement, according to the BBC.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)