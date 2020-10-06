Five Romanian children test positive for coronavirus at school in Berlin

A total of 50 students and nine teachers at a primary school in Berlin were placed under quarantine after five Romanian children going at the same school tested positive for coronavirus, local Mediafax reported, quoting the German media.

Three of the children come from the same Romanian family, while the other two belong to another family. They were studying in different classes, but it is believed that the two families had contact.

The cases were reported over the weekend. Medical specialists said that in the Romanian families’ district, but also in other districts of Berlin, cases of coronavirus were reported in the past few weeks, including outside the school context.

The German authorities decided not to close the school. They placed 50 students and nine teachers under quarantine.

