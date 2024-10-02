Romanian Business Leaders Foundation gets new General Director

Alexandru Dincovici, a professional with extensive experience in strategic management, leadership, consulting, and research, took over the role of General Director or the Romanian Business Leaders Foundation starting October 1.

Dincovici succeeds Alina Burlacu, who, after 8 years in the organization, concludes her role. During her 4 years leading the RBL Foundation, Burlacu contributed to the exponential growth of the RBL community, the emergence and development of regional RBL communities, and the strengthening of the impact of the Foundation's entrepreneurship, education, and good governance projects.

"It has been an honor and a joy to lead this organization during a time of profound transformations for society as a whole. I am grateful to have worked alongside Romania's entrepreneurs and business leaders, eager to contribute to real societal change. Together, we have increased the impact of RBL’s projects, strengthened the pillar of good governance, and built a strong community of entrepreneurs driven by a common mission - to make Romania a country where future generations will want to live," shared Alina Burlacu.

The new General Director, Alexandru Dincovici, is an anthropologist with degrees in political science and sociology and vast research experience in both the private and academic sectors. He has worked in various organizations and departments, ranging from marketing and communication to human resources, and has been involved in developing organizational strategies, social impact projects, and public policies.

He is an entrepreneur and associate professor at SNSPA and the University of Bucharest, where he teaches courses in anthropology and research.

Since 2019, Alexandru Dincovici has also served as the Executive Director of the Romanian Businessmen's Association (AOAR).

"I am excited to take on this role in an organization that has such a profound impact on society and to continue the outstanding work alongside the RBL team. I have followed Romanian Business Leaders' activity with admiration and strongly believe in its mission and values. The growth of the RBL community and its regional expansion are living proof of the energy the entrepreneurial sector is putting into Romania’s development, and I am happy to become part of this story!" he said.

(Photo source: Romanian Business Leaders)