Sports

Romanian blind football team wins first place at the Cup of Central European Cities 2025

29 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s blind football team, representing the municipality of Bucharest, won first place at the Central European Cities Cup, held in Prague from September 26 to 28. 

The national team won the trophy for the first time. To get first place, Romania defeated the teams from Lodz (Poland) 4–0, Ingolstadt (Germany) 6–0, and BSC Prague (Czechia) 4–0 in the group stage. 

In the semifinals, the Bucharest team defeated Schalke 04 (Germany) 5–0, and in the final, they once again defeated Ingolstadt, this time by a score of 3–0.

The Romanians’ success at the Blind Football European Clubs Tournament - Cup of Central European Cities 2025 was doubled by the individual awards: Crisztian Kovacs was the top scorer of the tournament, Florin Kovacs was named the best player of the competition, and Alexandru Cucu received the award for the best Romanian player.

The Central European Cities Cup is a landmark competition for blind football, and until now, Romania’s best result had been in 2021, when it finished second. This current performance represents an important step in preparation for the European Blind Football Championship, scheduled for August 2026, according to the Romanian Football Federation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRF on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Romanian blind football team wins first place at the Cup of Central European Cities 2025

29 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s blind football team, representing the municipality of Bucharest, won first place at the Central European Cities Cup, held in Prague from September 26 to 28. 

The national team won the trophy for the first time. To get first place, Romania defeated the teams from Lodz (Poland) 4–0, Ingolstadt (Germany) 6–0, and BSC Prague (Czechia) 4–0 in the group stage. 

In the semifinals, the Bucharest team defeated Schalke 04 (Germany) 5–0, and in the final, they once again defeated Ingolstadt, this time by a score of 3–0.

The Romanians’ success at the Blind Football European Clubs Tournament - Cup of Central European Cities 2025 was doubled by the individual awards: Crisztian Kovacs was the top scorer of the tournament, Florin Kovacs was named the best player of the competition, and Alexandru Cucu received the award for the best Romanian player.

The Central European Cities Cup is a landmark competition for blind football, and until now, Romania’s best result had been in 2021, when it finished second. This current performance represents an important step in preparation for the European Blind Football Championship, scheduled for August 2026, according to the Romanian Football Federation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRF on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 September 2025
Transport
Romanian users can send parcels via Uber app with new courier service
30 September 2025
Justice
US State Department report on investment climate in Romania highlights government corruption
30 September 2025
Culture
Bucharest launches first centralized map of museums and memorial houses
30 September 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu hints at a return to public life
30 September 2025
Macro
Romania’s tax incomes up 16.1% y/y in August on stronger excises, VAT
30 September 2025
Justice
Mercenary leader Horațiu Potra’s arrest in Dubai confirmed, Romania seeks extradition
29 September 2025
Leisure
Romania sees season's first snow on Transfăgărășan, other mountain areas as temperatures drop
29 September 2025
Entertainment
Romania’s Buzău Land UNESCO Global Geopark joins Google Arts & Culture