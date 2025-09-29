Romanian blind football team wins first place at the Cup of Central European Cities 2025

Romania’s blind football team, representing the municipality of Bucharest, won first place at the Central European Cities Cup, held in Prague from September 26 to 28.

The national team won the trophy for the first time. To get first place, Romania defeated the teams from Lodz (Poland) 4–0, Ingolstadt (Germany) 6–0, and BSC Prague (Czechia) 4–0 in the group stage.

In the semifinals, the Bucharest team defeated Schalke 04 (Germany) 5–0, and in the final, they once again defeated Ingolstadt, this time by a score of 3–0.

The Romanians’ success at the Blind Football European Clubs Tournament - Cup of Central European Cities 2025 was doubled by the individual awards: Crisztian Kovacs was the top scorer of the tournament, Florin Kovacs was named the best player of the competition, and Alexandru Cucu received the award for the best Romanian player.

The Central European Cities Cup is a landmark competition for blind football, and until now, Romania’s best result had been in 2021, when it finished second. This current performance represents an important step in preparation for the European Blind Football Championship, scheduled for August 2026, according to the Romanian Football Federation.

