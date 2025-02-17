Romanian amateur golfing app AM.GOLF is set to expand globally with an EUR 500,000 financing round on private equity platform SeedBlink.

The entrepreneurs behind AM.GOLF, Nicolae Kovacs and Adrian Satmarel, aim to position the app as a global player in the golf industry, transforming it into a platform that connects golf players worldwide. The two are passionate golfers and have backgrounds in banking, investment funds, finance, and technology.

"In recent years, AM.GOLF has grown organically and proven its business viability. The golf industry currently lacks a unified platform that addresses the needs of all key stakeholders, including players, golf federations, tournament service providers, travel agencies, and hotel chains," said Adrian Satmarel, Co-Founder, CEO/CTO of AM.GOLF.

Launched in 2016, AM.GOLF is currently used by over 17,000 players and more than 12 golf federations across four continents.

"This EUR 500,000 funding round, launched a week ago, will establish us as a global player in the industry surrounding this sport. We have set an ambitious growth trajectory, aiming to more than double our revenues over the next five years, reaching EUR 4.3 million. Our goal is to expand to 1.2 million users across 30 countries," said Nicolae Kovacs, Co-Founder and CFO of AM.GOLF.

The funding process is carried out entirely through SeedBlink, an investment and equity management platform for European tech startups.

With the capital infusion, AM.GOLF plans to strengthen its sales and marketing team and launch its application in the U.S. and Canada - two of the world's largest golf markets - in the near future.

Additionally, the team will focus on partnering with golf federations in Europe and Asia while offering a B2C solution directly to players worldwide.

(Photo source: press release)