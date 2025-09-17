Sports

Romanian Ana Andreea Beatrice wins bronze at World Wrestling Championship in Zagreb

17 September 2025

Romanian wrestler Ana Andreea Beatrice, 25, won bronze in the 55-kilogram category at the World Wrestling Championship in Zagreb.

The Romanian bested Cuba’s Sanz Verdecia Yaynelis, 6-3, in an emotional match, to earn the medal.

To get to the bronze, Ana Andreea Beatrice beat China’s Xuejing Liang in the preliminaries and the US wrestler Cristelle Noelle Rodriguez in the round of 16. She also won in the quarterfinals against Canadian Karla Lorena Godinez Gonzalez, but lost the semifinal to Russia’s Ekaterina Verbina. The latter received the silver medal after losing to North Korea’s Oh Kyong-ryong. 

Beatrice also holds three Senior European Champion titles and three medals at the U23 World Championship. 

In the men's freestyle wrestling segment of the same competition, Daniel Marian Sandu was defeated in the round of 16 by North Korean Kwang Jin Kim. 

Romania participated in the World Wrestling Championships, which took place from September 13-21, with a team of 10 athletes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  Federatia Romana de Lupte on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

