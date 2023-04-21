Sports

Ana Andreea Beatrice secures second consecutive continental title for Romania in women's wrestling

21 April 2023

Ana Andreea Beatrice won the gold medal for Romania in the 55 kg category at the European Wrestling Championships held in Zagreb, after defeating Hungary's Erika Bognar. The victory secured Romania’s second consecutive continental title in women's wrestling.

"Gold! Gold medal for Romania and for Ana Andreea Beatrice at the 2023 European Senior Championships! Our wrestler writes and rewrites history, winning the second consecutive continental title for Romanian women's wrestling! The Romanian anthem was played in the arena in Zagreb for Ana Andreea Beatrice, who defeated Erika Bognar (HUN) 8-0 in the big final of the 55 kg category. With tears of joy and the certainty of an exceptional future already confirmed, Ana Andreea Beatrice becomes a double champion of Europe for Romania,” wrote the Romanian Wrestling Federation on its Facebook page, cited by Prosport.

The Federation also congratulated coaches Nikolai Stoyanov, Adina Popescu, Marin Filip, discovery coach Oancea Marian, medical staff, as well as everyone who contributed to Beatrice's preparation and journey in the same message.

Other Romanian athletes managed to secure medals. Cătălina Axente defeated Anastasiia Osniach and won the European bronze after a 5-3 victory in the small final in the 76 kg category within the same competition.

"We end a memorable evening at the European Championships with a bronze medal! Cătălina Axente (76 kg) won the small final against Anastasiia Osniach, with 5-3, and won the European bronze,” the Romanian Wrestling Federation noted.

Last year’s edition of the European Wrestling Championships was held in Budapest, Hungary. Romania won a total of 4 medals: gold, won by Ana Andreea Beatrice (55 kg), silver, won by Nicu Ojog (97 kg), and two bronzes, by Alina Vuc (55 kg) and Kriszta Incze (65 kg).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Lupte on Facebook)

Tags




