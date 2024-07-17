Romanian Air Force aircraft join firefighting efforts in North Macedonia

Romania sent two aircraft to North Macedonia to help local intervention teams combat forest fires, the Ministry of Defense announced. A C-27J Spartan aircraft, configured for firefighting, and a C-130 Hercules aircraft, for logistical support, joined the firefighting efforts as of Wednesday, July 17.

According to the ministry, the missions will continue in the following days, depending on the situation on-site.

In firefighting configuration, the C-27J Spartan aircraft can carry 6,000 liters of water (six containers) every time it flies over the affected area.

Since 2017, these Romanian Air Force aircraft have participated in several missions to put out forest fires in Romania, in Mehedinți, Alba, Hunedoara, and Buzău counties. They have also helped extinguish forest fires in France, the Republic of Slovenia, Greece, and North Macedonia.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)