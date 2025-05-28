Defense

Romanian Air Force conducting low-altitude training flights across the country

28 May 2025

The Romanian Air Force announced that it is conducting low-altitude training flights across the entire country in the following few days.

F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft will also be used for training, taking all air safety measures and reducing noise impact on the civilian population.

"Aircraft of the Romanian Air Force will carry out low-altitude training flights, as well as supersonic flights with F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, throughout the entire territory of the country between May 27 and June 2,” the Air Force said in a press release.

The institution specified that “these exercises aim to contribute to improving the response capacity of aeronautical personnel in any situation.”

Last week, Romania received two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Norway, marking the latest delivery in the country’s ongoing effort to modernize its air force. The jets landed on Thursday, May 22, at the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Ionescu” in Câmpia Turzii, the Ministry of Defense announced. So far, 18 of the 32 aircraft have been delivered.

By the end of the year, Romania will have three F-16-equipped squadrons stationed across three air bases.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fortele Aeriene Romane on Facebook)

