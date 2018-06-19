Two out of five Romanian adults don’t have bank accounts

More than two out of five (42%) adult Romanian adults don’t have a bank account, which places Romania next to countries such as Rwanda, Paraguay and Montenegro, according to the World Bank’s Global Findex report.

Moreover, a third of un-banked adult Romanians still get their payment in cash compared to only a quarter in Russia and Ukraine.

Digitizing the payments made by the state to public sector employees and retirees would be an effective way to increase the number of people with bank accounts, according to the World Bank.

