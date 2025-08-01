Romanian 11-year-old wins gold medal at “Copernicus” International Mathematics Olympiad in US

Romanian student Eduard Florin Ștefan, aged 11, from the “Nicolae Titulescu” Secondary School in Caracal, won the gold medal at the “Copernicus” International Mathematics Olympiad held in New York.

Ștefan, who graduated from the 4th grade in June, ranked first in the Global Round, in the first age category. Eduard Ștefan's mother, Anca Maria Ștefan, told Agerpres that he achieved the highest score in his age category, among a total of 70 contestants.

“He climbed, with the Romanian flag, to the highest step of the podium in New York,” said Anca Maria Ștefan.

In a message posted on Facebook, representatives of the “Nicolae Titulescu” Secondary School Caracal congratulated the student. “Through your splendid victory, you have shown that work, dedication, and passion are essential for success. You impressed in front of competitors from all over the world! Enjoy this moment of glory and continue to follow your dreams with the same ambition! Bravo, Edi Florin Stefan!” the institution noted.

Eduard Florin Ștefan has also won two additional gold medals this year at international mathematics competitions, specifically at the International STEM Olympiad – Mathematics and the international mathematics competition “Math International Challenge,” held in Thailand in February.

(Photo source: Scoala Gimnaziala Nicolae Ttulescu Caracal on Facebook)