Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Sports

Romanian athletes return with gold and bronze medals from the World Rowing Junior Championships

16 August 2021
Romanian athletes won three medals at the 2021 World Rowing Junior Championships: two gold and one bronze. The competition took place in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Romania's Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi and Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu won gold in the men's pair final after finishing the race in 6:41.99, according to Stiri.tvr.ro. Meanwhile, Daria-Ioana Dinulescu, Maria Guzran, Elena-Maria Robitu and Ancuta-Adelina Ungurean claimed the women's four gold in 6:51.15.

Also, Romanian athletes Dumitru Mariana-Laura, Mocanu Elena Silvia, Neculaeasa Florentina-Georgiana, Loghin Ana-Maria, Popa Petruta-Ionela, Cerbu Elena-Andreea, Azoitei Valentina Amalia, Ruscuta Alexandra-Georgiana and Petreanu Victoria-Stefania won bronze in the women’s eight race. The US won the gold medal while Germany got the silver.

Overall the top medal spots went to the United States, followed by Germany and Romania, according to Worldrowing.com. A total of 18 nations won medals.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Canotaj)

1

