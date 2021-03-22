Romania ranks 46th in World Happiness Report 2021

Romania was ranked 46th among the 149 countries included in the World Happiness Report 2021, which also looks at the relationship between well-being and COVID-19. Finland is, according to this ranking, the happiest country in the world.

“This year’s Happiness Report was faced with a unique challenge in trying to understand what effect the pandemic has had on subjective well-being and vice versa. Of all the factors usually supporting happiness, the most important for explaining COVID-19 death rates were people’s trust in each other, and confidence in their governments,” reads a press release.

According to this report, the Romanians feel happier than the neighboring Hungarians. The country also ranks better than countries such as Japan, Greece, or Russia.

Meanwhile, Finland once again took the top spot as the happiest country in the world, followed by Denmark, and Switzerland. On the other end, the world’s least happy countries are Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda.

The full report is available here.

