Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 11:12
Social

Romania ranks 46th in World Happiness Report 2021

22 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania was ranked 46th among the 149 countries included in the World Happiness Report 2021, which also looks at the relationship between well-being and COVID-19. Finland is, according to this ranking, the happiest country in the world.

“This year’s Happiness Report was faced with a unique challenge in trying to understand what effect the pandemic has had on subjective well-being and vice versa. Of all the factors usually supporting happiness, the most important for explaining COVID-19 death rates were people’s trust in each other, and confidence in their governments,” reads a press release.

According to this report, the Romanians feel happier than the neighboring Hungarians. The country also ranks better than countries such as Japan, Greece, or Russia.

Meanwhile, Finland once again took the top spot as the happiest country in the world, followed by Denmark, and Switzerland. On the other end, the world’s least happy countries are Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda.

The full report is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 11:12
Social

Romania ranks 46th in World Happiness Report 2021

22 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania was ranked 46th among the 149 countries included in the World Happiness Report 2021, which also looks at the relationship between well-being and COVID-19. Finland is, according to this ranking, the happiest country in the world.

“This year’s Happiness Report was faced with a unique challenge in trying to understand what effect the pandemic has had on subjective well-being and vice versa. Of all the factors usually supporting happiness, the most important for explaining COVID-19 death rates were people’s trust in each other, and confidence in their governments,” reads a press release.

According to this report, the Romanians feel happier than the neighboring Hungarians. The country also ranks better than countries such as Japan, Greece, or Russia.

Meanwhile, Finland once again took the top spot as the happiest country in the world, followed by Denmark, and Switzerland. On the other end, the world’s least happy countries are Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda.

The full report is available here.

[email protected]com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life