Sports

Romania’s women's national volleyball team qualifies for the 2026 European Championship

07 August 2025

The Romanian women's national volleyball team qualified for the 2026 European Championship after defeating the Croatian team 3-1 (22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-18) on Wednesday, August 6, at the Alba Blaj Polyvalent Hall, in their last match of Group G in the qualifiers. 

It is Romania's fourth consecutive qualification, and the 28th in history.

The Romanian team won the match, lasting one hour and 53 minutes, led by Adelina Budăi-Ungureanu, who scored 21 points. Denisa-Ștefania Cheluță (13) and Rodica Buterez (11) were the other best players on the team coached by Guillermo Naranjo Hernandez, according to Agerpres.

From the defeated team, Andrea Mihaljevic and Martina Samadan stood out, with 13 points each. 

Romania holds first place in the group, with 3 wins and 1 loss (9 points), followed by Croatia, which has 2 wins and 1 loss (6 points), and Kosovo, which has 0 points. Croatia, which will play its last match on August 9 in Osijek against Kosovo, can win the group if they win 3-0 or 3-1. 

The final tournament, which will feature 24 teams, will take place from August 21 to September 6, 2026, in Turkey, Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, and Sweden.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Volei on Facebook)

Positive Romania
Sports

