Sports

Romanian women’s pair wins gold at World Rowing Championship in Shanghai

25 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Simona Radiș and Magda Rusu brought Romania the gold medal in the women’s pair event at the World Rowing Championship in Shanghai, which is taking place from September 21 to 28. 

The two Romanian athletes dominated the race and emerged victorious ahead of the crews from France and the US, which received silver and bronze, respectively. 

Radiș, 26 years old, and Rusu, 25, are stars in the Romanian rowing team. Last year, the former was named Romania’s Athlete of the Year 2024, along with famed swimmer David Popovici. 

Romania’s men’s pair crew, made up of Florin Lehaci and Florin Arteni, won the silver medal at the same event in Shanghai. They were surpassed by the crew of New Zealand, but came ahead of Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Emanuela Ciotău, Alexandra Ungureanu, Andrada Moroșanu, and Ioana Mădălina Cornea came in fourth in the women's quadruple sculls (W4x) event.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Canotaj on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romanian women’s pair wins gold at World Rowing Championship in Shanghai

25 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Simona Radiș and Magda Rusu brought Romania the gold medal in the women’s pair event at the World Rowing Championship in Shanghai, which is taking place from September 21 to 28. 

The two Romanian athletes dominated the race and emerged victorious ahead of the crews from France and the US, which received silver and bronze, respectively. 

Radiș, 26 years old, and Rusu, 25, are stars in the Romanian rowing team. Last year, the former was named Romania’s Athlete of the Year 2024, along with famed swimmer David Popovici. 

Romania’s men’s pair crew, made up of Florin Lehaci and Florin Arteni, won the silver medal at the same event in Shanghai. They were surpassed by the crew of New Zealand, but came ahead of Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Emanuela Ciotău, Alexandra Ungureanu, Andrada Moroșanu, and Ioana Mădălina Cornea came in fourth in the women's quadruple sculls (W4x) event.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Canotaj on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 September 2025
Defense
Mission commander to decide on downing intruding military drones, Romanian defense minister says
25 September 2025
Society
First images published from inside Romania's massive National Cathedral
25 September 2025
Defense
Romanian president meets with Airbus representatives to boost defense industry
25 September 2025
Justice
DIICOT opens investigations for terrorism after threats sent to schools by Romanian 17-year-old
25 September 2025
Sports
Romania wins double gold and bronze at IFSC Paraclimbing World Championships in Seoul
25 September 2025
Justice
Romania's Constitutional Court defers ruling on magistrates' pensions bill
25 September 2025
Energy
Romania's Nuclearelectrica secures EUR 620 mln loans to refurbish and expand Cernavoda nuclear plant
25 September 2025
Macro
Romania gets EC's nod for 8.4% of GDP budget deficit this year