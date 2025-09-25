Simona Radiș and Magda Rusu brought Romania the gold medal in the women’s pair event at the World Rowing Championship in Shanghai, which is taking place from September 21 to 28.

The two Romanian athletes dominated the race and emerged victorious ahead of the crews from France and the US, which received silver and bronze, respectively.

Radiș, 26 years old, and Rusu, 25, are stars in the Romanian rowing team. Last year, the former was named Romania’s Athlete of the Year 2024, along with famed swimmer David Popovici.

Romania’s men’s pair crew, made up of Florin Lehaci and Florin Arteni, won the silver medal at the same event in Shanghai. They were surpassed by the crew of New Zealand, but came ahead of Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Emanuela Ciotău, Alexandra Ungureanu, Andrada Moroșanu, and Ioana Mădălina Cornea came in fourth in the women's quadruple sculls (W4x) event.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Canotaj on Facebook)