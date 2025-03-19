Swimmer David Popovici and rower Simona Radiș named Romania’s Athletes of the Year 2024

Romanian star swimmer David Popovici and acclaimed rower Simona Radiș, both Olympic champions at the Paris Games, were named Male and Female Athletes of the Year at the 2024 Romanian Sports Gala on Tuesday, March 18.

The event was organized by the National Sports Agency, with the awards presented during a ceremony at the Romanian National Opera.

"Winning is great, but every time I lose I learn a lot. It's like in life—you can't always win, and I won’t always win either! But I want to be an example and inspire more young people to take up sports and swimming," said David Popovici, according to ProTV.ro.

In his speech before those gathered at the award ceremony, Popovici recommended the documentary Swimming with Obstacles, shown on the segment România, te iubesc (Romania, I love you). The program showcased the numerous problems facing Romanian swimming, such as the lack of funding and the improper state of swimming pools. For example, the Lia Manoliu pool, where David Popovici trained, has been abandoned for the last seven years.

Simona Radiș, in turn, expressed her desire to motivate people to turn to sport. "I want to win new medals and inspire as many young people as possible to take up sports. I wouldn’t have achieved anything without the people who supported me," she said.

Adrian Rădulescu, David Popovici's coach, was named Coach of the Year, while the title of Female Coach of the Year went to Camelia Voinea, the coach and mother of gymnast Sabrina Maneca Voinea.

Paralympic Athlete of the Year was awarded to judoka Alex Bologa, while the Female Paralympic Athlete of the Year was Camelia Ciripan from para table tennis.

The Men's Team of the Year award went to Romania’s national football team, with the prize accepted by FRF president Răzvan Burleanu. In women's sports, the Team of the Year was awarded to handball team Gloria Bistrița.

(Photo source: David Popovici and Simona Radis on Facebook)