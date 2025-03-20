Energy

Romania's wind power capacity to rise by 50% over next three years to 4.5 GW

20 March 2025

The capacity of the new wind farms planned to come online in Romania will increase gradually from 380 MW this year to 490 MW in 2025 and 600 MW in 2027, summing up to nearly 1.5 GW over the three-year period, according to Ziarul Financiar quoting WindEurope estimates.

In 2024, wind farms with a capacity of only 50 MW were commissioned after the total capacity of Romania's wind farms had stagnated at around 3.0 GW over the past five years.

About 12% of Romania's energy production came from wind farms last year.

For comparison, Germany is the country that installed the most wind projects in the EU last year, with over 4.0 GW installed. With a park of over 72.6 GW in wind farms, Germany has reached a share of wind energy in its mix of 30%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ivan Kruk/Dreamstime.com)

