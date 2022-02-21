Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 11:26
Social
Photo gallery

Weekly overview in pictures: Busy week for RO president | Car protest and dog adoption fair in Bucharest

21 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This weekly overview brings you the main topics from Romania, in pictures. The February 14-20 week was a busy one for president Klaus Iohannis, who had several foreign policy meetings. This week's collection also includes photos from a dog adoption fair in Bucharest and a protest against COVID restrictions.

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca visited the Cernavoda nuclear power plant on Monday, February 14. The discussions focused on the role of nuclear energy in Romania's energy strategy and how the development of the Romanian nuclear program, through Nuclearelectrica's investment projects, will contribute to energy security and the energy transition to a clean economy.

PM Ciuca at Cernavoda
Photo: Gov.ro

President Klaus Iohannis met French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris, on February 16, as he attended an informal meeting on the security situation in the Sahel.

Iohannis and Macron
Photo: Presidency.ro

Later the same week (on February 17-18), the Romanian head of state also participated in the sixth European Union - African Union Summit. In this context, he met with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. The topics discussed included security developments on the eastern flank, the European course of the Republic of Moldova, energy security, climate change, and the expansion of the Schengen area.

Iohannis and Metsola
Photo: Presidency.ro

On February 18, at the invitation of US president Joe Biden, Klaus Iohannis also participated in a new round of small-scale consultations with allied and EU leaders on the latest security developments in the region, in the context of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Iohannis talks with Biden
Photo: Presidency.ro

Three Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the German Air Force landed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania on Thursday, February 17. Together with the Romanian and Italian air forces, they will carry out enhanced air policing missions under NATO command over the next three weeks. Further details here

German Eurofighters Romania
Photo: Facebook/MApN

Dozens of cars toured the centre of Bucharest on Friday, February 18, in a protest called the "Convoy for Freedom." According to the media, they protested against COVID-19 restrictions, such as using the green certificate at the national level and the state of alert.

Car protest Bucharest
Photo: Inquam Photos/George Calin

Twenty-two dogs were adopted at a dedicated fair held in Bucharest's Circului Park this past weekend. ASPA said it would organize a new dog adoption fair on February 26.

ASPA dog adoption
Photo: Facebook/ASPA Bucuresti

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: Klaus Iohannis and Roberta Metsola; photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 11:26
Social
Photo gallery

Weekly overview in pictures: Busy week for RO president | Car protest and dog adoption fair in Bucharest

21 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This weekly overview brings you the main topics from Romania, in pictures. The February 14-20 week was a busy one for president Klaus Iohannis, who had several foreign policy meetings. This week's collection also includes photos from a dog adoption fair in Bucharest and a protest against COVID restrictions.

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca visited the Cernavoda nuclear power plant on Monday, February 14. The discussions focused on the role of nuclear energy in Romania's energy strategy and how the development of the Romanian nuclear program, through Nuclearelectrica's investment projects, will contribute to energy security and the energy transition to a clean economy.

PM Ciuca at Cernavoda
Photo: Gov.ro

President Klaus Iohannis met French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris, on February 16, as he attended an informal meeting on the security situation in the Sahel.

Iohannis and Macron
Photo: Presidency.ro

Later the same week (on February 17-18), the Romanian head of state also participated in the sixth European Union - African Union Summit. In this context, he met with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. The topics discussed included security developments on the eastern flank, the European course of the Republic of Moldova, energy security, climate change, and the expansion of the Schengen area.

Iohannis and Metsola
Photo: Presidency.ro

On February 18, at the invitation of US president Joe Biden, Klaus Iohannis also participated in a new round of small-scale consultations with allied and EU leaders on the latest security developments in the region, in the context of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Iohannis talks with Biden
Photo: Presidency.ro

Three Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the German Air Force landed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania on Thursday, February 17. Together with the Romanian and Italian air forces, they will carry out enhanced air policing missions under NATO command over the next three weeks. Further details here

German Eurofighters Romania
Photo: Facebook/MApN

Dozens of cars toured the centre of Bucharest on Friday, February 18, in a protest called the "Convoy for Freedom." According to the media, they protested against COVID-19 restrictions, such as using the green certificate at the national level and the state of alert.

Car protest Bucharest
Photo: Inquam Photos/George Calin

Twenty-two dogs were adopted at a dedicated fair held in Bucharest's Circului Park this past weekend. ASPA said it would organize a new dog adoption fair on February 26.

ASPA dog adoption
Photo: Facebook/ASPA Bucuresti

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: Klaus Iohannis and Roberta Metsola; photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks