German fighter jets join NATO air policing mission in Romania

Three Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the German Air Force landed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania on Thursday, February 17, the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) announced.

The German fighter jets and about 60 soldiers (pilots and technical personnel), together with the Romanian and Italian air forces, will carry out enhanced air policing missions under NATO command over the next three weeks.

The German Air Force was previously present in Romania last summer, together with the UK Royal Air Force, the Romanian ministry also said.

“Joint training missions are mainly aimed at increasing interoperability between NATO allies, and joint air police missions contribute to developing responsiveness and deterrence,” reads the MApN press release.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania)