Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 11:15
Politics

German fighter jets join NATO air policing mission in Romania

18 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the German Air Force landed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania on Thursday, February 17, the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) announced.

The German fighter jets and about 60 soldiers (pilots and technical personnel), together with the Romanian and Italian air forces, will carry out enhanced air policing missions under NATO command over the next three weeks.

The German Air Force was previously present in Romania last summer, together with the UK Royal Air Force, the Romanian ministry also said.

“Joint training missions are mainly aimed at increasing interoperability between NATO allies, and joint air police missions contribute to developing responsiveness and deterrence,” reads the MApN press release.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 11:15
Politics

German fighter jets join NATO air policing mission in Romania

18 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the German Air Force landed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania on Thursday, February 17, the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) announced.

The German fighter jets and about 60 soldiers (pilots and technical personnel), together with the Romanian and Italian air forces, will carry out enhanced air policing missions under NATO command over the next three weeks.

The German Air Force was previously present in Romania last summer, together with the UK Royal Air Force, the Romanian ministry also said.

“Joint training missions are mainly aimed at increasing interoperability between NATO allies, and joint air police missions contribute to developing responsiveness and deterrence,” reads the MApN press release.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks