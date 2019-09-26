Romania Insider
Business
Wages in Cluj-Napoca surpass those in Bucharest
26 September 2019
The wage levels in Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s second-largest city, exceeded the ones in Bucharest, according to the 2019 salary study conducted by Mercer Marsh Benefits, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Companies in Cluj-Napoca offer salaries 7% above the national average, those in Bucharest offer 3% more than the market average, and those in Ploieşti pay 1% over the average.

The Total Remuneration Survey study was carried out on a sample of 360 companies from 12 industries, with about 100,000 employees.

Mercer representatives believe that Bucharest has already absorbed as many foreign investors as possible and that investors are now looking for new locations.

"Bucharest has been surpassed. If last year it was the best city in terms of salaries, this year we can see that it was overtaken by Cluj-Napoca. The salaries in Bucharest have constantly staid some 2-3% above the country-wide average in recent years. But soon, I think companies in Ploiesti (a city 60 km north of Bucharest) will pay similar salaries as those in Bucharest,” said Gabriela Nechita, talent information solution leader Romania at the human resources consulting firm Mercer Marsh Benefits.

"Bucharest is saturated in terms of foreign investments and that is why the investors have redirected to other cities. Cluj-Napoca has many IT companies, companies with outsourced services, companies that are developing and that have led to this growth," she added.

(Photo: Pixabay)

