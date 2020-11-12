Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from 30 states and regions required to quarantine on arrival

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, December 10, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.”

A total of 30 states and regions are on the new list, which is valid starting December 11, 18:00. Among them, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia, Slovenia, the US, Hungary, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Bulgaria, Portugal, Italy, Armenia, and Denmark.

Poland and Kosovo are no longer on the list.

Travelers who arrive in Romania from the countries/regions on the list are requested to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days. The quarantine can end after 10 days if the person performs a new COVID-19 test on the 8th day of quarantine, and the result is negative, according to Digi24.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)