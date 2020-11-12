Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 11:59
Social

Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from 30 states and regions required to quarantine on arrival

11 December 2020
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Thursday, December 10, the list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.” 

A total of 30 states and regions are on the new list, which is valid starting December 11, 18:00. Among them, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia, Slovenia, the US, Hungary, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Bulgaria, Portugal, Italy, Armenia, and Denmark. 

Poland and Kosovo are no longer on the list.

Travelers who arrive in Romania from the countries/regions on the list are requested to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days. The quarantine can end after 10 days if the person performs a new COVID-19 test on the 8th day of quarantine, and the result is negative, according to Digi24.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 08:30
11 December 2020
Social
Romanian Govt. extends state of alert by 30 days and keeps all restrictions
Normal
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 08:30
11 December 2020
Social
Romanian Govt. extends state of alert by 30 days and keeps all restrictions
Normal
 

