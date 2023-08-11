Politics

Romania, Ukraine, Moldova, EC, and US discuss cereal exports in Galați

11 August 2023

Representatives from Romania, Ukraine, and the Republic of Moldova, alongside those from the European Commission and the United States, are convening in Galați on Friday, August 11, to discuss solutions for Ukrainian cereal exports following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Cereals Initiative. 

The US Embassy said in a statement cited by News.ro that the Galați meeting is a "crucial encounter," where Romania, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, the European Commission, and the United States will "join forces" in response to Russia's departure from the agreement that facilitated safe transport of Ukrainian cereals across the Black Sea. 

"We condemn the Kremlin for weaponizing food and endangering global food security," stated the US Embassy. The purpose of this Galați meeting is to achieve "close coordination for the continuation of exports," as outlined in the US Embassy's statement.

"Despite Russia's ruthless destruction of Ukrainian port infrastructure and cereal storage facilities, we remain committed to ensuring uninterrupted continuity of Ukrainian cereal exports to meet global demand," the statement reads. 

One of the objectives of the meeting is to enhance alternative routes to enable the ongoing export of Ukrainian goods. "Through collaboration, we are determined to reinforce and diversify alternative routes for cereal exports by rail, road, and sea, securing Ukraine's essential role in the global food market," the US statement noted. 

In the same statement, the US pledges "ongoing support and assistance" to Kyiv, while expressing "sincere gratitude" to Romania for its "unwavering efforts in supporting Ukrainian cereal exports." 

(Photo source: Gelia | Dreamstime.com)

1

