Agriculture

Romanian state trader Unirea plans grain-for-fertilizers deal with Egypt

09 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Casa de Comert Unirea, a Romanian state-owned company initially designed to help farmers sell their products on the local market, is preparing a deal with Egypt where it seeks to export grains in exchange for fertilizers, according to Agrointel quoting Alexander Degianski, advisor to the minister of agriculture.

Romania is one of the major wheat suppliers for Egypt. Most recently, Romania sold wheat to Egypt last week. The contract for the 60,000 tonnes of grain was concluded through trader Viterra at a price of USD 262.05 per tonne.

Alexander Degianski, an adviser to minister Florin Barbu, announced that Romania would soon sell grain to Egypt through Casa de Comerț Unirea, a company created by the Ministry of Agriculture.

He announced that there will be a major change regarding the operation and duties of the Unirea in the relationship with agricultural producers.

"One of the most important decisions for Romanian farmers was taken by the Ministry of Agriculture and will have a direct impact on the sale price of cereals, respectively the purchase of chemical fertilizers," he said.

He explained that soon, the Ministry of Agriculture, through the Unirea Chamber of Commerce, will directly negotiate with the Egyptian state the sale of cereals, respectively the purchase of chemical fertilizers.

(Photo: Stefan Dinse/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Romanian state trader Unirea plans grain-for-fertilizers deal with Egypt

09 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Casa de Comert Unirea, a Romanian state-owned company initially designed to help farmers sell their products on the local market, is preparing a deal with Egypt where it seeks to export grains in exchange for fertilizers, according to Agrointel quoting Alexander Degianski, advisor to the minister of agriculture.

Romania is one of the major wheat suppliers for Egypt. Most recently, Romania sold wheat to Egypt last week. The contract for the 60,000 tonnes of grain was concluded through trader Viterra at a price of USD 262.05 per tonne.

Alexander Degianski, an adviser to minister Florin Barbu, announced that Romania would soon sell grain to Egypt through Casa de Comerț Unirea, a company created by the Ministry of Agriculture.

He announced that there will be a major change regarding the operation and duties of the Unirea in the relationship with agricultural producers.

"One of the most important decisions for Romanian farmers was taken by the Ministry of Agriculture and will have a direct impact on the sale price of cereals, respectively the purchase of chemical fertilizers," he said.

He explained that soon, the Ministry of Agriculture, through the Unirea Chamber of Commerce, will directly negotiate with the Egyptian state the sale of cereals, respectively the purchase of chemical fertilizers.

(Photo: Stefan Dinse/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest
01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut