Romanian state trader Unirea plans grain-for-fertilizers deal with Egypt

Casa de Comert Unirea, a Romanian state-owned company initially designed to help farmers sell their products on the local market, is preparing a deal with Egypt where it seeks to export grains in exchange for fertilizers, according to Agrointel quoting Alexander Degianski, advisor to the minister of agriculture.

Romania is one of the major wheat suppliers for Egypt. Most recently, Romania sold wheat to Egypt last week. The contract for the 60,000 tonnes of grain was concluded through trader Viterra at a price of USD 262.05 per tonne.

Alexander Degianski, an adviser to minister Florin Barbu, announced that Romania would soon sell grain to Egypt through Casa de Comerț Unirea, a company created by the Ministry of Agriculture.

He announced that there will be a major change regarding the operation and duties of the Unirea in the relationship with agricultural producers.

"One of the most important decisions for Romanian farmers was taken by the Ministry of Agriculture and will have a direct impact on the sale price of cereals, respectively the purchase of chemical fertilizers," he said.

He explained that soon, the Ministry of Agriculture, through the Unirea Chamber of Commerce, will directly negotiate with the Egyptian state the sale of cereals, respectively the purchase of chemical fertilizers.

(Photo: Stefan Dinse/ Dreamstime)

