Romania’s U19 football team qualifies for the European Championship

28 March 2022
Romania’s U19 national football team qualified for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship to be held in Slovakia this summer. They won their group to join hosts Slovakia in the finals, Uefa.com said.

Romania defeated Croatia 2-1 on Saturday, March 26, and Georgia drew with Iceland, 1-1, News.ro reported. This gave the Romanian team a chance for qualification.

According to the Romanian Football Federation, this will be Romania’s second participation in the U19 EURO championship. In 2011, the Romanian Under-19 team played the final tournament as the host country.

Slovakia will stage the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals from June 18 to July 1.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Frf.ro)

