Turkey’s software and defense company HAVELSAN reportedly exported the ADVENT combat management system to Romania this month, the first time that the naval command and control solution was delivered to a NATO member state.

HAVELSAN carried out this export through the sale of the CAm.ROMAN corvette to Romania, according to Anadolu. In accordance with the export agreement, the ADVENT system was delivered together with the vessel for use by the Romanian Naval Forces.

The delivery marks the first time ADVENT has entered the inventory of a NATO ally, following previous exports to Pakistan, Indonesia, Ukraine, Qatar, Oman, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Chile.

The version delivered to Romania is an adaptation of the ADVENT combat management system used by the Turkish Navy, tailored to meet Romania's operational requirements. HAVELSAN reportedly stated that the system's modular architecture allows it to customize solutions according to the different needs of its customers.

Developed in close cooperation with the Turkish Naval Forces Command, ADVENT was designed using a force-oriented approach that connects multiple platforms through a common operational picture, rather than focusing on a single ship.

The system integrates operational functions including threat assessment, decision support, target detection, and weapons and sensor control, providing commanders with improved situational awareness and enhanced operational effectiveness. ADVENT also provides interoperability with allied forces through various protocols and can be integrated into platforms ranging from small boats and large surface combatants to land command centers and unmanned systems. It is used in surface, underwater, and air operations, while its mission management system, ADVENT ROTA, extends its capabilities to unmanned naval platforms.

Consisting of millions of lines of code, ADVENT entered service in 2019 aboard the Ada-class corvette TCG Kinaliada. Since then, it has been integrated into an increasing number of platforms, including TCG Ufuk, TCG Anadolu, and CAm.ROMAN.

The delivery of the corvette has also paved the way for the export of other nationally developed defense systems, including the YELKOVAN electronic warfare system, jointly developed by HAVELSAN and TUBITAK and first used by the Turkish Navy, as well as the 12.7 mm TARGAN stabilized automatic weapon system, developed together with UNIROBOTICS.

ADVENT is also expected to attract significant attention during meetings and events showcasing the capabilities of Turkey's defense industry at the Ankara summit, which Turkey will host on Monday and Tuesday, July 6 and 7.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: HAVELSAN.com)