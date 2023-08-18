Romanian Tourism Ministry drafts 2023-2035 development strategy

The number of foreign tourists in Romania will increase by 70% to 4.6 million by 2035, according to the draft Tourism Sector Strategy 2023-2035 inked and launched for public debate by the Romanian Ministry of Tourism (MEAT).

The revenues generated by the foreign tourists would more than double to nearly EUR 3 billion (supposedly constant prices).

The main challenge identified by the authors of the document quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro is the low number of foreign tourists and the low volume of revenues generated. The lack of transport infrastructure and the scarce offer of tourism activities are identified as the causes.

The 62 measures proposed by the Strategy, however, focus on organisation and infrastructure (roads, signalling) rather than enhancing the offer of tourist attractions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)