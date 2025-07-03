Romania among top countries in new global ranking for digital nomads

Romania ranks seventh out of 55 in the updated, 2025 Digital Nomad Visa Index, a comprehensive global ranking of countries based on their suitability for digital nomads, created by VisaGuide.

The index uses a unique scoring system to rank countries. Among the factors considered are internet speed, tax policies and tax-free periods, income requirements for visa applications, cost of living in euros, healthcare services, and the country's popularity as a tourist destination. These factors combine to form a score, highlighting the countries most suitable for digital nomads.

In Romania’s case, the tax rate for digital nomads is 10%. Additionally, what makes Romania a special destination is the very low cost of living, scoring 94.4 out of 100 in this category.

The tax-free period in Romania is six months, and the minimum income requirement is EUR 3,950. The internet speed score is 76.44 out of 100 points, and the healthcare services score is 52.54.

In terms of popularity among tourists, Romania has a score of 12.09. Finally, Romania’s overall score is 3.21.

Spain ranks first in this index, with a score of 5. The country is followed by the United Arab Emirates, with a score of 4.48, then Montenegro, the Bahamas, and Hungary, each with different policies meant to attract digital nomads.

In Spain’s case, the internet speed score is 79.74, the tax rate for digital nomads ranges between 19% and 24%, and the minimum income requirement is EUR 2,646. The country offers no tax-free period, but scores high in healthcare, tourism popularity, and cost of life.

Hungary ranks fifth, with an overall score of 3.51. The tax rate for digital nomads is 15%, and the tax-free period is six months. The required minimum income is EUR 3,000.

Hungary’s score for tourist popularity is 44.14, while the cost-of-living score is 93.10. Its healthcare score, however, slightly wins over that of Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Benjawan Sittidech/Dreamstime.com)