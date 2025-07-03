Tech

Romania among top countries in new global ranking for digital nomads

03 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ranks seventh out of 55 in the updated, 2025 Digital Nomad Visa Index, a comprehensive global ranking of countries based on their suitability for digital nomads, created by VisaGuide. 

The index uses a unique scoring system to rank countries. Among the factors considered are internet speed, tax policies and tax-free periods, income requirements for visa applications, cost of living in euros, healthcare services, and the country's popularity as a tourist destination. These factors combine to form a score, highlighting the countries most suitable for digital nomads.

In Romania’s case, the tax rate for digital nomads is 10%. Additionally, what makes Romania a special destination is the very low cost of living, scoring 94.4 out of 100 in this category.

The tax-free period in Romania is six months, and the minimum income requirement is EUR 3,950. The internet speed score is 76.44 out of 100 points, and the healthcare services score is 52.54. 

In terms of popularity among tourists, Romania has a score of 12.09. Finally, Romania’s overall score is 3.21. 

Spain ranks first in this index, with a score of 5. The country is followed by the United Arab Emirates, with a score of 4.48, then Montenegro, the Bahamas, and Hungary, each with different policies meant to attract digital nomads. 

In Spain’s case, the internet speed score is 79.74, the tax rate for digital nomads ranges between 19% and 24%, and the minimum income requirement is EUR 2,646. The country offers no tax-free period, but scores high in healthcare, tourism popularity, and cost of life.

Hungary ranks fifth, with an overall score of 3.51. The tax rate for digital nomads is 15%, and the tax-free period is six months. The required minimum income is EUR 3,000.

Hungary’s score for tourist popularity is 44.14, while the cost-of-living score is 93.10. Its healthcare score, however, slightly wins over that of Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Benjawan Sittidech/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Tech

Romania among top countries in new global ranking for digital nomads

03 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ranks seventh out of 55 in the updated, 2025 Digital Nomad Visa Index, a comprehensive global ranking of countries based on their suitability for digital nomads, created by VisaGuide. 

The index uses a unique scoring system to rank countries. Among the factors considered are internet speed, tax policies and tax-free periods, income requirements for visa applications, cost of living in euros, healthcare services, and the country's popularity as a tourist destination. These factors combine to form a score, highlighting the countries most suitable for digital nomads.

In Romania’s case, the tax rate for digital nomads is 10%. Additionally, what makes Romania a special destination is the very low cost of living, scoring 94.4 out of 100 in this category.

The tax-free period in Romania is six months, and the minimum income requirement is EUR 3,950. The internet speed score is 76.44 out of 100 points, and the healthcare services score is 52.54. 

In terms of popularity among tourists, Romania has a score of 12.09. Finally, Romania’s overall score is 3.21. 

Spain ranks first in this index, with a score of 5. The country is followed by the United Arab Emirates, with a score of 4.48, then Montenegro, the Bahamas, and Hungary, each with different policies meant to attract digital nomads. 

In Spain’s case, the internet speed score is 79.74, the tax rate for digital nomads ranges between 19% and 24%, and the minimum income requirement is EUR 2,646. The country offers no tax-free period, but scores high in healthcare, tourism popularity, and cost of life.

Hungary ranks fifth, with an overall score of 3.51. The tax rate for digital nomads is 15%, and the tax-free period is six months. The required minimum income is EUR 3,000.

Hungary’s score for tourist popularity is 44.14, while the cost-of-living score is 93.10. Its healthcare score, however, slightly wins over that of Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Benjawan Sittidech/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 July 2025
Environment
Romania braces for fiery weekend as meteorologists issue Orange Code
03 July 2025
Justice
Eastern Romania: Investigations continue in case involving Romanian IDs for Russians, Ukrainians
03 July 2025
Transport
Sales of Romanian car brand Dacia in France increase despite a trying market
03 July 2025
Tech
Romania among top countries in new global ranking for digital nomads
03 July 2025
Culture
The Trovants’ Story: Romania’s UNESCO Geopark Ținutul Buzăului opens new interactive visitor center
03 July 2025
Energy
Southwestern Romania: OMV Petrom discovers new natural gas deposit near Craiova
03 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president, prime minister mark the United States’ Independence Day during reception
03 July 2025
Macro
Romanian PM unveils fiscal package with VAT, fuel tax hikes to reduce deficit