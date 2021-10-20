Timber exchange to operate in Romania starting 2022

The Romanian Foresters Association - ASFOR and the Romanian Commodity Exchange (BRM) have concluded a memorandum of understanding to create a stock market platform for trading timber and processed timber, the Timber Exchange, which will be operational in the first quarter of 2022.

Such a platform will ensure transparent, efficient, competitive and honest transactions.

The information on the markets managed by BRM is public, and the correctness and observance of the ethical norms are inked in the internal regulations of the exchange, according to Agerpes, Wall-street.ro reported.

"The Timber Exchange will take the trade with wood and timber to another level from all commercial and ethical perspectives. The signatories of this Memorandum have undertaken a construction that will simplify and clarify, at the same time, the trade of timber and wood," reads the statement issued by the two institutions.

(Photo source: Sonsam/Dreamstime.com)