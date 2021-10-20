Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 08:42
Business

Timber exchange to operate in Romania starting 2022

20 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Foresters Association - ASFOR and the Romanian Commodity Exchange (BRM) have concluded a memorandum of understanding to create a stock market platform for trading timber and processed timber, the Timber Exchange, which will be operational in the first quarter of 2022.

Such a platform will ensure transparent, efficient, competitive and honest transactions.

The information on the markets managed by BRM is public, and the correctness and observance of the ethical norms are inked in the internal regulations of the exchange, according to Agerpes, Wall-street.ro reported. 

"The Timber Exchange will take the trade with wood and timber to another level from all commercial and ethical perspectives. The signatories of this Memorandum have undertaken a construction that will simplify and clarify, at the same time, the trade of timber and wood," reads the statement issued by the two institutions.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sonsam/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 08:42
Business

Timber exchange to operate in Romania starting 2022

20 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Foresters Association - ASFOR and the Romanian Commodity Exchange (BRM) have concluded a memorandum of understanding to create a stock market platform for trading timber and processed timber, the Timber Exchange, which will be operational in the first quarter of 2022.

Such a platform will ensure transparent, efficient, competitive and honest transactions.

The information on the markets managed by BRM is public, and the correctness and observance of the ethical norms are inked in the internal regulations of the exchange, according to Agerpes, Wall-street.ro reported. 

"The Timber Exchange will take the trade with wood and timber to another level from all commercial and ethical perspectives. The signatories of this Memorandum have undertaken a construction that will simplify and clarify, at the same time, the trade of timber and wood," reads the statement issued by the two institutions.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sonsam/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks