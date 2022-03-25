Romania to finance EUR 2.8 bln thermal insulation and seismic consolidation projects

Romanian development minister Cseke Attila announced that the largest call for publicly-funded building refurbishing projects, with a budget of EUR 2.82 bln, will be launched on April 1.

He said that the budget is enough for the energy efficiency and seismic consolidation of over 4,300 buildings. The projects will be accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis.

"It is very important that no co-financing is requested from either the local authorities or the building owners, and the first-come, first-served principle applies," minister Cseke said, according to G4media.ro.

He announced that on Monday at the latest, the five guides for the call would be published, and the digital platform would be launched to help those interested get accustomed.

From 2009 to 2021, the Ministry of Development made 2,719 blocks of apartments energy efficient, while only 28 buildings were seismically consolidated.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)