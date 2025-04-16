Startup

Young Romanian entrepreneurs given free training under new EUR 100 mln Start-Up Nation scheme

16 April 2025

The Start-Up Nation program will be financed only from European funds, there will be no more pressure on the state budget, and production in Romania will be directly stimulated, economy minister Bogdan Ivan said on Tuesday, on the occasion of the inauguration of the official registration platform for free entrepreneurial skills courses.

The new Start-Up Nation scheme will provide, to a large extent, training to entrepreneurs.

According to minister Ivan, the Ministry of Economy has officially launched the IT platform where all young entrepreneurs up to 35 years old who want to start a business will be able to register for entrepreneurship courses, Economica.net reported. 

In the following period, they will be selected for courses that will last at least 40 hours and will thus be eligible to prepare a business plan for Start-Up Nation 2025. 

"The program will finance 7,500 companies in Romania with a non-refundable amount of EUR 50,000 for each company, which automatically represents 90% of the total investment in such a project, with a minimum financing from each beneficiary of 10%," said minister Ivan.

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)

