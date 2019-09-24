Israeli software firm opens R&D centre in Romania

DriveNets, an Israeli network software company, which recently received USD 117 million funding, will open a software research and development center in Bucharest in partnership with Tellence Technologies, a Romanian software service provider, which recruits software specialists with expertise in network, NFV / SDN and Cloud solutions, Economica.net reported.

In addition to closing a USD 117 million Series A financing round, led by Bessemer Partners and Pitango Ventures, DriveNets is backed by several investors, including Microsoft Chairman John Thompson, Seagate Executive Chairman Steve Luczo, and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Mark McLaughlin.

“We have chosen to build a center of excellence in Bucharest, with Tellence, who has an impeccable track record in Romania, and will provide expertise and further improve our technology,” says Ido Susan, CEO and co-founder, DriveNets.

(Photo: Pixabay)

