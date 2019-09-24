Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/24/2019 - 08:27
Business
Israeli software firm opens R&D centre in Romania
24 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

DriveNets, an Israeli network software company, which recently received USD 117 million funding, will open a software research and development center in Bucharest in partnership with Tellence Technologies, a Romanian software service provider, which recruits software specialists with expertise in network, NFV / SDN and Cloud solutions, Economica.net reported.

In addition to closing a USD 117 million Series A financing round, led by Bessemer Partners and Pitango Ventures, DriveNets is backed by several investors, including Microsoft Chairman John Thompson, Seagate Executive Chairman Steve Luczo, and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Mark McLaughlin.

“We have chosen to build a center of excellence in Bucharest, with Tellence, who has an impeccable track record in Romania, and will provide expertise and further improve our technology,” says Ido Susan, CEO and co-founder, DriveNets.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/24/2019 - 08:27
Business
Israeli software firm opens R&D centre in Romania
24 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

DriveNets, an Israeli network software company, which recently received USD 117 million funding, will open a software research and development center in Bucharest in partnership with Tellence Technologies, a Romanian software service provider, which recruits software specialists with expertise in network, NFV / SDN and Cloud solutions, Economica.net reported.

In addition to closing a USD 117 million Series A financing round, led by Bessemer Partners and Pitango Ventures, DriveNets is backed by several investors, including Microsoft Chairman John Thompson, Seagate Executive Chairman Steve Luczo, and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks, Mark McLaughlin.

“We have chosen to build a center of excellence in Bucharest, with Tellence, who has an impeccable track record in Romania, and will provide expertise and further improve our technology,” says Ido Susan, CEO and co-founder, DriveNets.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 September 2019
Social
Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself
23 September 2019
Business
Romanian developer invests EUR 100 mln in two office buildings in downtown Bucharest
20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police
20 September 2019
Entertainment
Watch: Top foreign music videos shot in Romania
16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
20 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Bucharest museums to visit with children
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40