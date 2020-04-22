Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 08:14
Business
Smartphone sales in Romania plunge by 50% in April
22 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The sales of smartphones in Romania surged robustly by 20% in the first two months of the year, compared to the same period last year.

However, they plunged suddenly by 50% in annual terms in the last days of March - during the first week of the lockdown period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, when the shopping malls were closed.

The dynamic, namely a sharp 50% contraction in the sales of smartphones, has maintained in April, despite online shopping becoming increasingly popular, according to Ziarul Financiar data.

The plunge came in the context of hundreds of thousands of employees in Romania losing their jobs and nearly one million seeing their revenues trimmed down while in technical unemployment.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 173683852 © Oleksandr Lutsenko/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 08:14
Business
Smartphone sales in Romania plunge by 50% in April
22 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The sales of smartphones in Romania surged robustly by 20% in the first two months of the year, compared to the same period last year.

However, they plunged suddenly by 50% in annual terms in the last days of March - during the first week of the lockdown period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, when the shopping malls were closed.

The dynamic, namely a sharp 50% contraction in the sales of smartphones, has maintained in April, despite online shopping becoming increasingly popular, according to Ziarul Financiar data.

The plunge came in the context of hundreds of thousands of employees in Romania losing their jobs and nearly one million seeing their revenues trimmed down while in technical unemployment.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 173683852 © Oleksandr Lutsenko/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire
15 April 2020
Social
Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!