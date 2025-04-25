Romanian government plans shorter deadlines for building permits

The Romanian government discussed on April 24, in the first reading, a draft normative act aimed at "significantly" reducing the terms for authorizing construction works, the minister of development, Cseke Attila, announced, as reported by Economica.net.

The project is to be made transparent on the ministry's website.

"We propose several measures to accelerate investments, not only public ones but also private ones, so that the approval procedure will no longer take two years, a year and a half, a year and two months," said Cseke Attila.

"First of all, all documentation for obtaining approvals will be submitted simultaneously from now on. Which means that if I have 30 institutions that need to approve an investment, documentation for carrying out an investment, then I can submit all of these documentations for approval at once," he added.

(Photo source: Facebook/Cseke Attila)