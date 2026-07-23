Romania set for 25th Eurovision appearance in 2027

Romania will compete in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest after the country's public broadcaster approved its participation in next year's competition. The 2027 edition will mark Romania's 25th appearance in the international music contest.

The board of the Romanian Television (TVR) approved the decision on July 22 with 11 votes in favor and one abstention, as reported by Tvr.ro. Participation remains subject to the budget allocated for the project in TVR's 2027 budget.

The decision follows Romania's strong performance at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, where singer Alexandra Căpitănescu finished third in the Grand Final with the song Choke Me, earning 296 points - one of the country's best results in the competition's history.

TVR also said the 2026 national selection attracted 101 song submissions, while a media analysis found Eurovision generated more than 21,500 mentions across Romanian media between the start of the year and the Grand Final.

According to the broadcaster, confirming participation at an early stage will allow organizers to establish a predictable timeline for the national selection, attract more songwriters, producers and performers, and better prepare Romania's representative for the international competition.

The 71st edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to take place in Bulgaria in May 2027.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com