Romania's Senate passes amendments to special pension bill

Romania's Senate adopted on October 11 as the first chamber, following re-examination, the law on special pensions after amending it in line with the decision of the Constitutional Court.

The bill was passed with 89 votes against 16 (mainly from the opposition) and one abstention, Economica.net reported.

The amendments are "fair, legitimate and common sense decisions," head of the government Marcel Ciolacu stated, adding that under the new form, the bill shouldn't pose any problems, according to B1tv.ro.

The leader of the Social Democrat (PSD) senators, Lucian Romaşcanu, explained that through this law, "the money from the Resilience Facility must be protected and a fair pension system is created in Romania".

The project will also be re-examined by the Chamber of Deputies as a decision-making body.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)