Scarce offer for wind projects under Romania's second CfD auction

A total of 2,751 MW of green energy projects, onshore wind and solar, will be built through the Contracts for Difference (CfD) mechanism, a state support scheme, financed through the Modernization Fund, through which energy producers have a guaranteed price for 15 years.

According to information published by the Ministry of Energy, this is 1,488 MW in solar energy projects and 1,263 MW in wind farms, below the desired level of 2,000 MW.

Economica.net already published the main winners of the CfD auction for solar projects: Austria's Enery and Czech Rezolv Energy. The investors' interest in the wind farm was apparently lower, and the capacity of the projects approved falls significantly below the 2 GW target.

"Clean energy production capacities strengthen Romania's energy independence and bring the green future closer," Bogdan Ivan, minister of energy, announced on Facebook, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

For his part, Sebastian Burduja, the former energy minister, stated on LinkedIn that the current capacities are in addition to the 1,528 MW of solar from last year's auction, organized during his mandate. In total, about 4,300 MW of green energy will be supported through the CfD scheme.

(Photo source: Oleg Kryuchko/Dreamstime.com)