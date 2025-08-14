Energy

Scarce offer for wind projects under Romania's second CfD auction

14 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 2,751 MW of green energy projects, onshore wind and solar, will be built through the Contracts for Difference (CfD) mechanism, a state support scheme, financed through the Modernization Fund, through which energy producers have a guaranteed price for 15 years.

According to information published by the Ministry of Energy, this is 1,488 MW in solar energy projects and 1,263 MW in wind farms, below the desired level of 2,000 MW.

Economica.net already published the main winners of the CfD auction for solar projects: Austria's Enery and Czech Rezolv Energy. The investors' interest in the wind farm was apparently lower, and the capacity of the projects approved falls significantly below the 2 GW target.

"Clean energy production capacities strengthen Romania's energy independence and bring the green future closer," Bogdan Ivan, minister of energy, announced on Facebook, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

For his part, Sebastian Burduja, the former energy minister, stated on LinkedIn that the current capacities are in addition to the 1,528 MW of solar from last year's auction, organized during his mandate. In total, about 4,300 MW of green energy will be supported through the CfD scheme.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleg Kryuchko/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Scarce offer for wind projects under Romania's second CfD auction

14 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 2,751 MW of green energy projects, onshore wind and solar, will be built through the Contracts for Difference (CfD) mechanism, a state support scheme, financed through the Modernization Fund, through which energy producers have a guaranteed price for 15 years.

According to information published by the Ministry of Energy, this is 1,488 MW in solar energy projects and 1,263 MW in wind farms, below the desired level of 2,000 MW.

Economica.net already published the main winners of the CfD auction for solar projects: Austria's Enery and Czech Rezolv Energy. The investors' interest in the wind farm was apparently lower, and the capacity of the projects approved falls significantly below the 2 GW target.

"Clean energy production capacities strengthen Romania's energy independence and bring the green future closer," Bogdan Ivan, minister of energy, announced on Facebook, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

For his part, Sebastian Burduja, the former energy minister, stated on LinkedIn that the current capacities are in addition to the 1,528 MW of solar from last year's auction, organized during his mandate. In total, about 4,300 MW of green energy will be supported through the CfD scheme.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleg Kryuchko/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 August 2025
Culture
The Yellow Tie: First look at film inspired by Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, starring John Malkovich
14 August 2025
Environment
Rare bird returns: Lesser kestrel confirmed nesting in Romania after more than a century
14 August 2025
People
Champion swimmer David Popovici becomes Porsche’s first ‘Friend of the Brand’ in Romania
14 August 2025
Macro
Romania’s economy registers small 0.3% growth, fueling fears of recession
14 August 2025
Macro
Romania's wage growth eases to 1.3% y/y in June
14 August 2025
Macro
Romania's finance minister announces new reforms to boost revenues
13 August 2025
Defense
Germany deploys Eurofighters to Romania for eight-month NATO air policing mission
13 August 2025
Cluj Napoca
Smoking ban enforced in Cluj-Napoca’s parks, bus stops and sports facilities