Austria's Enery and Czech Rezolv Energy among winners in Romania's second CfD auction

Austria's green projects developer Enery Elements, with the Three Seas Initiative investment fund behind it, and Czech Rezolv Energy, backed by British fund Actis, are among the winners of the second stage of the EU-funded CfD scheme organised by Romania, aimed at developing 1.5 GW of new PV power generation facilities by 2030. Each of the two winners accounts for around a third of the total capacity.

Transelectrica has sent the list of winners of the second session of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction to companies that registered for both wind and photovoltaic projects, according to Economica.net.

Among the winners, Baboia Solar Plant will develop the Ogrezeni mixed power plant project – a huge project of over 500 MW in Giurgiu County, split into several separate projects. The company is controlled by Enery Elements, a company specialising in renewables from Austria, highly active in Romania.

Enery's main financier is the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (3SIIF), a fund in which the investment consultants are British from Amber Infrastructure.

On average, Enery asked EUR 39/MWh. Under the CfD scheme, the investor will be reimbursed by the state for the difference between the asked price and the reference price – calculated based on current market prices – over the next 15 years.

Among the projects approved under the CfD auction, there are two phases (260 MW and 170 MW, respectively) of the Dama Solar project, of over 1,000 MW in western Romania, of Rezolv Energy, a Czech company supported by the British fund Actis, with projects of over 2,000 MW in Romania. The price offered was EUR 42/MWh, the project being developed by the company West Power Investments.

The third capacity won is a 170 MW park, the Cornățelu photovoltaic power plant, a project by Engie Romania. The exercise price was 45.2 euros/MWh, the highest result after the auction – practically the French were last on the list.

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)