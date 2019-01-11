Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/01/2019 - 09:25
Sports
Tickets for Romania-Russia tennis match in February at Cluj-Napoca on sale
01 November 2019
The Romanian Tennis Federation announced on Thursday, October 31, that tickets for the match between Romania and Russia in the play-off for the Budapest FedCup Final Tournament have been put on sale.

The match will take place on February 7 and 8, 2020, at the Polyvalent Hall in Cluj-Napoca.

Up to four tickets can be purchased per order for each of the two days. Preschool children, but not under 3 years old, have free access, occupying the same place with the adults who accompany them and who have a valid ticket.

The game takes place according to the system of best of five matches: the first two singles matches on Friday (February 7), followed by the other two singles matches and the doubles match on Saturday (February 8). If it beats Russia, Romania will qualify for the Final Tournament to be held in Budapest on April 14-19, 2020.

Romania and Russia have not met so far, but each time Romania met USSR the latter prevailed.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

