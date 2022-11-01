Romania’s ruling coalition appoints new minister of defence

Angel Tîlvăr, an MP with relatively sparse political experience and no exposure at the executive level, was proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and accepted by President Klaus Iohannis as Romania’s new minister of defence. His predecessor Vasile Dîncu resigned upon controversial comments on Ukraine.

While not particularly fit for the position, Dîncu came from the upper segments of PSD’s elite, as opposed to Tîlvăr - who earned his seat in Parliament by being involved in politics at the local level (Vrancea county).

Previously, PSD signalled that it would gladly trade Dîncu’s seat with another ministry, preferably that of energy, with the ruling partners - the National Liberal Party (PNL). Upon the refusal, they came up with the nomination of Tîlvăr - who thus seems an option able to allow prime minister Nicolae Ciuca (with a military career behind him) and President Klaus Iohannis (head of the Army) to make the important decisions without interferences.

Another option was MEP Mihai Tudose, who reportedly “opted for completing his mandate as a member of the European Parliament.”

