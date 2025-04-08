New law establishes National Road Safety Week in Romania

Romania will mark a "National Road Safety Week" each year in the third week of May, following the promulgation of a new law by interim president Ilie Bolojan. The initiative aims to raise public awareness about the importance of traffic safety through educational, scientific, and cultural events.

The law encourages institutions, including Parliament, relevant ministries, and local authorities, to organize activities that promote safe mobility for all road users, Digi24 reported. These may include legislative debates, school competitions, public awareness campaigns, and infrastructure presentations, with the involvement of NGOs, unions, and business associations.

According to the same legislation, on the Saturday and Sunday of each Road Safety Week, themed visuals are to be projected on the Palace of Parliament. Also, media providers are invited to broadcast public service announcements related to the campaign.

The legislation was adopted by the Senate in October and received final approval from the Chamber of Deputies on March 16.

Romania holds the highest road fatality rate in the European Union (EU), with 77 deaths per million inhabitants, despite declines of 4% in 2024 compared to the previous year and 21% compared to 2019, according to preliminary figures published by the European Commission (EC) on March 18. The EU average was 44 road deaths per million inhabitants last year.

