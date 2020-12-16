Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 13:36
Social

Over 90% of Romanians believe in God but only a third go to church every week, survey shows

16 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Almost all of Romania's citizens (90.2%) believe in God, but only 36.1% go to church every week or more often, according to the first barometer of religious life in Romania. 

The survey was conducted by the LARICS Center for Sociological Research, in partnership with the State Secretariat for Cults and the Institute of Political Science and International Relations (ISPRI) of the Romanian Academy. The data of the opinion poll were collected between November 30 and December 7, 2020.

According to this survey, 90.4% of Romanians consider themselves to be religious. Also, regardless of religion, Romanians believe in God in an overwhelming percentage of 90.2%, while only 5.7% said that "this question cannot be answered so simply," local Agerpres reported. Meanwhile, 68.2% of Romanians pray daily or almost daily.

However, only 36.1% of Romanians said that they go to Church to attend religious services once a week or more often, 21.7% - only occasionally (on some holidays or family events), 18% - only on big holidays, and 17.2% - about once a month.

When it comes to religious education in schools, 72.8% of respondents consider it necessary, while 22.3% say that the parents have to take this decision. Almost 5% said there should be no religious education in schools.

The same barometer also said that the Church is the most trusted institution in Romania - 71.2% of respondents said they have high and very high confidence in the Church. The Army comes next with 61.8%, followed by the Romanian Academy - 47.6%, the City Hall - 43%, the Police - 41.1%, and the Ministry of Health - 34%.

On the other hand, the Government (13.7%), the Parliament (9.5%), and the political parties (9.1%) are ranked the lowest on the public's trust in domestic institutions.

The full survey is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Design Trust/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 09:15
04 December 2020
Social
Romanian PM allows Christmas mass in churches “as infection rate declines”
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 13:36
Social

Over 90% of Romanians believe in God but only a third go to church every week, survey shows

16 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Almost all of Romania's citizens (90.2%) believe in God, but only 36.1% go to church every week or more often, according to the first barometer of religious life in Romania. 

The survey was conducted by the LARICS Center for Sociological Research, in partnership with the State Secretariat for Cults and the Institute of Political Science and International Relations (ISPRI) of the Romanian Academy. The data of the opinion poll were collected between November 30 and December 7, 2020.

According to this survey, 90.4% of Romanians consider themselves to be religious. Also, regardless of religion, Romanians believe in God in an overwhelming percentage of 90.2%, while only 5.7% said that "this question cannot be answered so simply," local Agerpres reported. Meanwhile, 68.2% of Romanians pray daily or almost daily.

However, only 36.1% of Romanians said that they go to Church to attend religious services once a week or more often, 21.7% - only occasionally (on some holidays or family events), 18% - only on big holidays, and 17.2% - about once a month.

When it comes to religious education in schools, 72.8% of respondents consider it necessary, while 22.3% say that the parents have to take this decision. Almost 5% said there should be no religious education in schools.

The same barometer also said that the Church is the most trusted institution in Romania - 71.2% of respondents said they have high and very high confidence in the Church. The Army comes next with 61.8%, followed by the Romanian Academy - 47.6%, the City Hall - 43%, the Police - 41.1%, and the Ministry of Health - 34%.

On the other hand, the Government (13.7%), the Parliament (9.5%), and the political parties (9.1%) are ranked the lowest on the public's trust in domestic institutions.

The full survey is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Design Trust/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 09:15
04 December 2020
Social
Romanian PM allows Christmas mass in churches “as infection rate declines”
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections