Romania to receive EUR 2.15 bln in NATO funding for fuel pipeline network expansion

President Nicușor Dan announced on Thursday, July 23, that following more than five years of negotiations, NATO approved the eastward expansion of its fuel pipeline network, a strategic result for Romania.

The Alliance will fund the expansion with EUR 27 billion over the next 20 years, of which Romania will receive EUR 2.15 billion. The new network will also cross Romanian territory, will have both military and civilian uses, and will create important opportunities for the Romanian economy and companies.

"Romania achieves an important strategic result within NATO. After more than five years of negotiations, the Alliance has approved the eastward expansion of NATO’s fuel pipeline network, an essential project for strengthening security and military mobility on the Eastern Flank. The decision also comes as a result of lessons learned after Russia invaded Ukraine, which demonstrated how important logistical infrastructure is for collective defense,” the president said on Facebook.

Romania has been actively involved from the very beginning in the negotiation, through the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defence, and Romania’s Delegation to NATO, according to the head of state.

“This project strengthens Romania’s role as a frontline allied state on the Black Sea and enhances our country’s strategic connectivity with NATO allies,” Dan said.

Specifically, the NATO Fuel Supply Chain Capability Program will modernize NATO’s existing fuel storage and distribution infrastructure. “It will support new facilities, including pipelines, in the eastern and south-eastern part of the Alliance and ensure NATO forces have the energy supplies they need for warfighting readiness,” according to the NATO press release.

The investment is part of NATO’s 2027–2031 Common Funding Resource Plan, which sets out how the Alliance will invest in shared priorities over the next five years. As part of the decision, Allies agreed the 2027 funding ceilings for NATO’s Military Budget, Civil Budget and Security Investment Programme, raising total common funding to up to EUR 6.5 billion.

The plan also provides resources for priority support to Ukraine, including the NATO Security Assistance and Training to Ukraine initiative and the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre.

radu@romania-insider.com

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